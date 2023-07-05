Govt set to declare India manual scavenging free by August: Official

As the government's deadline to declare India manual scavenging free nears, about 246 districts of the country are yet to declare themselves free from the inhuman practice, according to officials.

The matter was discussed at the eighth meeting of the central monitoring committee chaired by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar.

According to data shared in the meeting, out of 766 districts, as many as 520 districts have declared themselves manual scavenging free, while 246 districts are yet to submit the report.

"I would request the states concerned to submit a report to us as we are committed to our vision of declaring India manual scavenging free by August 2023," a senior official with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

He said the defaulting states are required to either declare all their districts free from manual scavenging or upload existing insanitary latrines and manual scavengers, if any, associated with them so that requisite rehabilitation benefits can be extended to such manual scavengers and the insanitary latrines may be converted into sanitary latrines under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The states/district collectors and district magistrate have been reminded 20 times so far to submit the report, the ministry said.

In a statement issued later, the ministry said, "All states/districts have been requested to declare their district free from manual scavenging. As on date, such confirmation from 520 out of 766 districts in the country has already been received. The committee has been suggested to follow up with the remaining districts."



In Madhya Pradesh, 35 out of 52 districts have not submitted the report, while 21 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra are yet to declare themselves manual scavenging free.

The data also said that 14 states/UTs do not have state commissions for safai karamcharis.

Under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act, 2013, manual scavenging is banned in the country and there is requirement of the formation of state safai karamchari commission, state monitoring committees and district vigilance committees.

"We have received reports from various states that till date, many of these committees have not been established there. I request these states to look into the matter and see that these committees are in place," the official said.

"Only 28 states have complied (with formation of committees)," he said.

The official also pointed out that 1,056 sewer deaths have taken place in the country and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been given to 931 people while 42 people are yet to get any assistance.