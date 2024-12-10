Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt set to launch 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative on Jan 1

Govt set to launch 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative on Jan 1

451 state public universities, 4,864 colleges and 172 institutes of national importance will be among the 6,380 higher education and research institutes that will have access to top journals

engineering research and development, ER&D
The initiative has been rolled out as a central sector scheme at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore for a three-year period. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 1.8 crore students from state-funded higher education institutions, including universities and IITs, will have access to research papers published in top journals across the world from January 1 as part of the government's 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative.

Addressing a press conference, the government's Principal Scientific Advisor AK Sood said more than 13,400 international journals covering science, technology, engineering, medicine, mathematics, management, social sciences and humanities would be made available to researchers under the 'One Nation, One Subscription' (ONOS) initiative's first phase.

Under the initiative, 451 state public universities, 4,864 colleges and 172 institutes of national importance will be among the 6,380 higher education and research institutes that will have access to top journals published by 30 publishers, including Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley.

"Earlier, institutions such as IITs or central universities subscribed to a small set of journals related to specific disciplines but, under ONOS, all institutions will have access to 13,400 research journals," said Department of Science and Technology Secretary Abhay Karadikar.

He said the ONOS initiative would be launched on January 1 and access to top journals available for the next three years.

In the second phase, the government plans to extend the initiative to private academic institutions through a public-private partnership model.

More From This Section

Gadkari announces nine road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore for Rajasthan

LIVE news: Delhi's air quality again turns 'poor', likely to remain same for next 2 days

Global employability of Indian graduates set to rise to 55% in 2025: CII

ED attaches assets worth Rs 135.06 cr in Adarsh credit cooperative case

Ajay Seth gets additional charge of revenue as Malhotra becomes RBI guv

The third phase will grant universal access to international journals through designated access points at public libraries.

ONOS will be coordinated by a central agency -- the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The initiative will expand access to scholarly journals to a vast diaspora of students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines, including those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, thereby promoting core as well as interdisciplinary research in the country," Sood said.

The initiative has been rolled out as a central sector scheme at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore for a three-year period.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription for use in research purposes

Cabinet approves 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme for research articles

Doctors in India face challenges treating long Covid amid research gaps

Sebi comes out with reporting format for research analysts, proxy advisers

Ericsson plans to expand R&D base in India, focuses on AI, 6G development

Topics :ResearchUniversityIITs

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story