Govt should take necessary measures: Adhir Ranjan on Khalistan supporters

Dozens of Khalistan supporters on Monday outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

ANI
Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday slammed the Khalistani supporters of Canada and urged the Indian government to take all necessary measures against those anti-India terrorists.

"Without mincing any word I do strongly condemn the heinous act of Khalistani elements in Canada who even dared kicking a cardboard figure of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt down an Indian flag. Indian government should take all necessary measures against those anti-India terrorists," he said in a post on, X.

Dozens of Khalistan supporters on Monday outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind his slaying.

Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well.

Protesters called Nijjar's killing an "assassination" and called for a public inquiry into the case, Canada-based CTV News reported. The protest was one of several planned by Khalistan supporters in cities across Canada.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained after Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged India's involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was killed outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India, however, rejected the allegations, terming them "absurd" and "motivated".

"We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," the MEA added in its statement.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

