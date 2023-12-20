Govt tables Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Parliament: Check details

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Here are some of the features of the Telecommunications Bill 2023:
Govt to take control during public emergency The Bill authorises the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the event of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety.
ALSO READ: Telecom Bill drops OTT reference, retains regulator Trai's powers
It says, “On the occurrence of any public emergency, including disaster management, or in the interest of public safety, the central government or a state government or any officer specially authorised in this behalf by the central government or a state government, if satisfied that it is necessary or expedient so to do, by notification— (a) take temporary possession of any telecommunication service or telecommunication network from an authorised entity; or (b) provide for appropriate mechanism to ensure that messages of a user or group of users authorised for response and recovery during public emergency are routed on priority.”
ALSO READ: Telecom Bill drops OTT reference, retains regulator Trai's powers
Powers of interception and search
What it means for WhatsApp, Telegram
ALSO READ: Telecom Bill 2023: GMPC players may get spectrum at administered price
Safeguard against spam calls
Industry players hail Telecommunications Bill 2023
ALSO READ: Law for a new era