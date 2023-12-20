Home / India News / Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his government is ready to welcome any suitable and viable publicprivate partnership (PPP) initiative in setting up medical colleges in the northeastern state

Representative image
Press Trust of India Agartala

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
His remark comes after the chief minister held a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog led by its senior member Dr. V K Saraswat at his residence on Tuesday evening.

Currently, the state has two medical colleges, Agartala Government Medical College, and another society-run Tripura Medical College.

Besides, a government-run dental college opened in the current academic session.

"Today, I had a meeting with a delegation of NITI Aayog where an intensive discussion took place on different issues. They proposed setting up a medical college under the PPP model. I told them that we are receiving such proposals but the government wants a suitable and viable offer," he told reporters.

Saha said many Bangladeshis visit Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here to go outside the state for medical purposes because they want 'branded' hospitals to get modern treatment.

"If we can set up a medical college with all modern facilities under the PPP model, they will stay back and get treatment here which will be cost-effective. If any offer with a viable PPP model comes, the government will surely welcome it," he said.

Claiming that the NITI Aayog is happy with the state's performance in various growth parameters, the chief minister said he highlighted the trade barriers on export to Bangladesh.

"There is a ban on exporting rubber-based products to Bangladesh because they want raw rubber sheets. Besides, Dhaka charges exorbitant duty on tea exports, which is a stumbling block to trade with the neighbouring country. The NITI Aayog delegation gave a patient hearing on our issues," he said.

The NITI Aayog also made some proposals to strengthen the state's economy and the government will surely work on these, he added.

Topics :Tripura CMTripuramedical costsMedical insurancepost graduate medical seats

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

