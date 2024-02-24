Govt to celebrate 'parkash utsav' of Ravidas in unprecedented manner: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government will celebrate the 650th 'parkash utsav' of Sri Guru Ravidas in an unprecedented manner.

Addressing the gathering during a state-level function to observe the 647th 'parkash utsav' of Guru Ravidas after dedicating the 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji memorial' at Khuralgarh Sahib, about 62 km from here, the chief minister said that he has already instructed officers to ensure foolproof planning for smooth execution of the event.

He said the entire area around Khuralgarh will be developed holistically for this event in consultation with devotees.

Mann emphasized this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and said the state government will spare no effort in making this event a huge success.

The chief minister said the memorial has been built at a cost of nearly Rs 143 crore and added it is a humble tribute to Guru Ravidas by the state government.

He said the memorial, which has 'Minar-e-Begumpura', 'Sangat hall', a state-of-the-art auditorium, will significantly contribute to perpetuating the life and philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

Vowing to work tirelessly for ameliorating the woes of the weaker and underprivileged sections of society, Mann said this aligns with the teachings of Guru Ravidas.

He said the state government is duty-bound to ensure the well-being of the poorest of the poor and added several groundbreaking initiatives are being undertaken for the same.

The chief minister said Guru Ravidas imparted the message of welfare of all humanity and the equality of all sections of society, thus advocating for a society based on egalitarian values.

Mann said the state government in line with Baba Sahib BR Ambedkar's ideology is empowering the weaker sections of the society by providing them with quality education.

He mentioned that the 'Schools of Eminence' established by the state government will fulfill Baba Sahib's dreams by nurturing bright yet economically disadvantaged students for a prosperous future.

Urging the pilgrims to pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the state, Mann said a new, vibrant and progressive Punjab will soon emerge with the blessings of Guru Ravidas under the state government's leadership.

He said more than 40,000 jobs have been provided to youth in the state.

The chief minister further said the state government is making concerted efforts towards women's empowerment.

He noted that several districts in the state are led by female officers as senior superintendents of police and more than 10 districts have female deputy commissioners.

Regarding the government services, he said the state government initiated a flagship scheme in December 2023 for doorstep delivery of major government services, providing 43 essential services to the citizens.

He said the state government has established 664 'Aam Aadmi clinics' in Punjab with plans for an additional 150 clinics to be opened soon to provide quality healthcare services to the people.