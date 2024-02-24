Home / India News / HC asks govt, police to inform about plan to tackle bomb threats to schools

HC asks govt, police to inform about plan to tackle bomb threats to schools

The petitioner is the father of a child studying at DPS, Mathura Road which received one such threat call last year

The petitioner was represented by advocate Beenashaw N. Soni | FIle image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court has asked the city government and the police to inform it about an "action plan" to deal with frequent instances of bomb threats to schools in the national capital.

The court also issued notice to the authorities on an application filed by the petitioner, lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who claimed out of five incidents of bomb threats to schools last year, three are yet to be investigated and taken to their logical conclusion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a recent order, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Police to file their response to the plea, and said, "The counter affidavit must indicate the action plan to be taken by the respondents".

The petitioner is the father of a child studying at DPS, Mathura Road which received one such threat call last year.

"Even this Hon'ble Court was targeted in a similar fashion when a bomb threat email on 15.02.24 sent everyone on their toes and a strict security drill had to be initiated in all courts across Delhi," the latest application by the petitioner said.

"Such incidents have become a daily routine leading to major headache not only to the Petitioner but to all stakeholders. The safety and security of children is of prime importance and there does not appear to be any solution in hand especially when no reply whatsoever has been filed by Respondent No.1 (Delhi government) till date," the application said.

The petitioner was represented by advocate Beenashaw N. Soni.

In the main petition, Bhargava has said he was aggrieved by the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi government and police in dealing with frequent bomb threat emails received by schools here and consequent failure of the authorities to ensure safety and security of children, teachers, staff and other stakeholders.

The plea said the authorities have failed to prevent recurrence of such threats leading to extreme trauma, stress, harassment, inconvenience and fear in the minds of all including the petitioner.

In a status report filed in response to the petition, the Delhi Police had earlier said they have "Bomb Disposal Squads" and "Bomb Disposal Teams" that deal with such threats and incidents in terms of a standard operating procedure.

The matter would be heard next in April.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

Chennai schools receive bomb threat, students sent home, bomb squad on spot

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

UCC has vote, support, blessings of state people: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Victory of youth: SP chief Yadav after Police recruitment exam cancelled

UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam held on February 17-18

Around 65,000 PACS to be computerised by Aug to improve efficiency: Shah

Three laws replacing IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to be effective from July 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi High CourtDelhi governmentDelhi PoliceBomb Threat CallsDelhi schools

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story