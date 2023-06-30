Home / India News / Govt to develop National Maritime Heritage Complex in Guj for Rs 4,500 cr

Govt to develop National Maritime Heritage Complex in Guj for Rs 4,500 cr

A National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) will be developed in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore under the government's Sagarmala programme, an official statement said Friday.

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
NMHC would be developed as an international tourist destination at Lothal, where the maritime heritage of India from ancient to modern times would be showcased and an "edutainment approach" using the latest technology would be adopted to spread awareness about the country's maritime heritage, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

"Government will develop National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat, for an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore. NMHC to be developed as an international tourist destination, showcasing India's rich maritime heritage," it added.

An onsite project progress review meeting will also be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Lothal.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

