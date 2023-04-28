Home / India News / Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

In February this year, the government told the assembly that it has made a budget provision to distribute the smartphones

Jaipur
Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government will give free smartphones with three years of internet pack to 40 lakh women on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday.

The festival will be celebrated in August-end.

"In the Chiranjeevi scheme, we have made all women the head (of the family). 1.35 crore women have become the head of the household. These women will get a smartphone along with three years of free internet," Gehlot said while addressing the people after visiting the price relief camp in Rawatsar town of Hanumangarh.

"We have decided that on Raksha Bandhan, 40 lakh smartphones will be given to women in Rajasthan," he added.

The chief minister in his 2022 budget speech had announced that women heads of Chiranjeevi families will be given smartphones with internet access for three years.

Under the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana, smartphones were to be given to about 1.35 crore women. However, the scheme could be implemented as phones in such large numbers could not be procured on time.

In February this year, the government told the assembly that it has made a budget provision to distribute the smartphones.

According to the government, till January 30, a total of 1,37,82,951 families have been registered under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which provides an annual medical cover of up to Rs 25 lakh per family.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot

'Mann ki Baat' renewed people's interest in radio: Prasar Bharati CEO

Supreme Court grants bail to Hardik Patel in 2015 Patidar stir case

Court likely to pass order on framing charges against Poonawala on Saturday

Sebi calls off Pragya Commodity Brokers' registration in NSEL case

IndiaMART net profit flat at Rs 56 cr in Q4; revenue rises 33% to Rs 269 cr

Topics :rajasthanAshok Gehlotsmartphones

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story