Delhi govt to launch anti-pollution drive with tankers, border checks

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said the government will roll out a comprehensive framework to tackle the rising pollution levels which will include deploying 1,000 water tankers with sprinklers, installing anti-smog guns in high-rise buildings and setting up CCTV cameras and LED screens at the city borders to prevent the entry of old vehicles.

He said the roadmap will outline the city's strategy to fight pollution from 2025 to 2026.

Sirsa said one of the key goals is to bring PM2.5 levels down.

"We are installing water mist systems at various hotspots to clean the air and help particulate matter settle. This initiative has already shown success over a five-kilometre stretch in Dwarka," he said.

The government is now expanding the project to 13 identified hotspots across the city.

To intensify dust suppression, over 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers with sprinklers will be deployed.

Also Read

"These tankers will move to areas with high pollution levels. Their routes and performance will be monitored in real time. Wherever AQI (Air Quality Index) rises, tankers will be sent immediately," he said.

The minister added that monitoring will be enhanced at all entry points to Delhi to curb the entry of end-of-life vehicles. Cameras and LED screens will be installed at these borders, displaying vehicle details.

"Data is being collected and based on it, vehicle owners will be sent automated messages informing them not to enter Delhi if their vehicle is deemed illegal," he said.

Sirsa also said high-rise buildings will soon be required to instal air water guns. AQI meters will be mandatory at all construction sites, he said.

"Everything will be automated and AI-driven. We are building a monitoring station at the Secretariat so that pollution data can be accessed and tracked live," he said.

The government also plans to replace all diesel-operated mechanical road sweepers with CNG ones to ensure cleaner road cleaning.

"We are moving towards 100 per cent pollution-free sweeping machines," he said.

Cloud seeding to induce rain is also being considered as part of the action plan to combat pollution, Sirsa said, adding that the government is preparing for the upcoming challenges.

The minister said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is monitoring the pollution control efforts daily, ensuring coordinated action across departments.