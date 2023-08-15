Home / India News / Govt to launch Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional skills workers: PM Modi

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional skills workers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will launch 'Vishwakarma Yojana' next month with an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore for those with traditional skills

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Independence_day

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will launch 'Vishwakarma Yojana' next month with an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore for those with traditional skills.

In his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said the scheme is especially for skilled workers like barbers, goldsmiths, washermen etc.

The scheme will be launched next month, on Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on September 17, 2023.

"The government will launch the Vishwakarma Scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills," PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Firms to get 50% financial aid to set up semiconductor facilities: PM Modi

Will address nation from Red Fort next year to list progress made: PM Modi

Centre to launch scheme for those who want to own house in cities: PM Modi

I-Day: PM Modi calls for fight against corruption, nepotism, appeasement

India at decisive turning point, can shape new world order: PM Modi

Army bought weapons worth Rs 7,300 cr from domestic firms to counter China

Topics :Narendra ModiIndependence DayNarendra Modi speechBJP

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story