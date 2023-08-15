Home / India News / I-Day: PM Modi calls for fight against corruption, nepotism, appeasement

I-Day: PM Modi calls for fight against corruption, nepotism, appeasement

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said that corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Decrying corruption, nepotism and appeasement as the three evils that have harmed the country immensely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is a collective responsibility to promote "suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity)" to make India developed.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said that corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form.

"It is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption...My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times," he said.

He also said that the politics of appeasement has inflicted the most harm on social justice.

Modi, addressing his 10th independence day speech, said that democracy has been affected by the ills of nepotism and alleged that dynastic parties work with the mantra of "party of the family, by the family and for the family".

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

