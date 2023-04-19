Home / Economy / News / Govt plans to collaborate with influencers for better compliance

The industry representatives agreed on the importance of education for influencers and creators, as well as the role of influencer marketing in advertising, said the department

Pratigya Yadav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
The government is planning to partner with industry stakeholders, including influencer marketing companies, to prepare and promote guidelines to help them understand these better and improve compliance. 
During a discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies on the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms, Rohit Kumar Singh, consumer affairs secretary, suggested forming a self-regulatory organisation for influencer marketing companies and the development of a creator or influencer recognition programme in collaboration with the industry.

The department of consumer affairs emphasised the importance of education for influencers and creators regarding laws and regulations.
The industry representatives agreed on the importance of education for influencers and creators, as well as the role of influencer marketing in advertising, said the department.

“The government does not intend to stifle creativity and the industry, but wants to protect consumer interests,” the secretary said.
The department is also encouraging influencers, content creators, to provide feedback on the guidelines and their implementation. 

Topics :Social MediaConsumer protection actInfluencer campaign

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

