Govt to train artisans, weavers to sell products on e-commerce platforms

The government will launch an outreach programme this year to train artisans, weavers and jewellery manufacturers to help them list their products on e-commerce platforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
The government will launch an outreach programme this year to train artisans, weavers and jewellery manufacturers to help them list their products on e-commerce platforms and tap export opportunities, a top official said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the "huge export potential" of the one district one product (ODOP) scheme, ready-made garments, gems and jewellery and over-the-counter products, Director General Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said an outreach programme will be rolled out this year to impart training on how to onboard e-commerce platforms and display and market products.

"We are going to launch a huge outreach programme where we will train our artisans, weavers, jewellery manufacturers, to onboard e-commerce platforms and export their products directly from there, without being dependent on anyone else," Sarangi said at an event.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

