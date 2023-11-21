Govt will compensate 80% value of boats lost in harbour fire: Andhra CM

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced compensation for the fishermen who lost their boats due to the fire in the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Monday. He ordered the officials to provide 80 per cent of the value of the burnt boats as compensation.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Collector along with Minister Seediri Appalaraju went to the accident scene and assured necessary support to the people who had lost their boats. In the accident, 36 boats were burnt, and another 9 boats were partially damaged.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The fire accident at the harbour damaging the boats is a big blow to the lives of the fishermen. The situation should be dealt with with the most humanitarian approach in the matter of aid. The aid should be able to restore the lives of fishermen which is why 80 per cent of the value of the burnt boats is being announced as compensation," said Chief Minister Jagan.

He further said that it is not right to leave the affected fishermen on their own just because the boats do not have insurance. The CM made it clear to the officials that it is their responsibility to provide full assurance to them during difficult times.

The CMO officials explained to the Chief Minister that the loss is estimated to be around 12 crores and the officials are preparing the final report. Earlier, CM Jagan expressed his shock and ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident.