Grap IV lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality shows marginal improvement

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after air quality levels showed a marginal improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping out of the 'severe-plus' category.

According to CAQM, Delhi’s AQI stood at 378 on Tuesday, placing it in the “very poor” category, while forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggested that pollution levels were likely to remain within this range in the coming days.

“The Sub-Committee, after careful review of the air quality scenario and forecasts, decided to revoke actions under Stage IV of the revised Grap,” the CAQM's January 20 order said.

The decision to revoke Grap IV restrictions follows a review of air quality trends and meteorological forecasts by the Sub-Committee on Grap, which showed favourable weather conditions and an increase in wind speed across the region. In its order, the CAQM said that actions invoked under Stage IV of Grap on January 17 were being withdrawn “with immediate effect” across the entire National Capital Region. Stage I, II and III curbs to remain in force While lifting the strictest curbs, CAQM directed that actions under Stages I, II and III of the revised Grap would continue to remain in force and be implemented rigorously across the NCR.

“All actions under Stages I, II and III of the revised Grap shall, however, remain in force and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all concerned agencies,” CAQM said. Delhi endured its worst January pollution spell in five years, with the city recording three consecutive days of “severe” air quality as average AQI levels stayed above 400 from Saturday through Monday, a situation last seen in 2021. Stage IV restrictions were enforced last week after the AQI breached the 400 mark, which prompted emergency curbs on construction activity, vehicle movement, and industrial operations. Pollution hotspots continue to raise concern Despite the marginal improvement, air quality across the capital remained deeply concerning. Of the 39 monitoring stations reporting data on Tuesday morning, 23 continued to record “severe” pollution levels, while 14 remained in the “very poor” category.