Kerala plans India's first 'state bacterium' to boost beneficial microbes

If the use of the term state ‘bacterium’ raises eyebrows, state officials point out that India already has a national microbe, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, used for the production of yoghurt. It was formally announced in 2012.

The formal announcement will be made during the inauguration of CoEM in Kerala on Friday. “The idea is to conserve and create awareness about beneficial bacteria. We have tags of state animals and birds. However, the invisible world of microbes is doing a lot of things for us in nature, not just for human beings but for the entire life,” said Sabu Thomas, director of CoEM. He said the move aims to change people’s mindset of linking microbes only to pathogenic bacteria or viruses. The state has selected its bacterium through an expert committee under the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.