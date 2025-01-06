Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Guidelines issued for EWS, other categories' admission in Delhi pvt schools

In a circular dated January 3, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) outlined the guidelines for the admission process for nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 under EWS/disadvantaged groups

According to the DoE's guidelines, the EWS category applies to children from families earning less than Rs 5 lakh annually, with an income certificate from the Revenue Department of Delhi. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
The online registration for entry-level classes in private schools of Delhi under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups and children with special needs categories will begin on February 2.

In a circular dated January 3, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) outlined the guidelines for the admission process for nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 under EWS/disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) in the city's private unaided recognised schools.

The DoE stated that the online application process will commence on February 3 and the last date for submission of applications is February 19. The first round of the computerised draw of lots for selected students will be announced on March 3.

According to the guidelines, the age limit for admission as of March 31 for students under the EWS and DG categories is between three and five years for nursery, four and six years for KG, and five and seven years for Class 1.

For CWSN, the age limit is more flexible, allowing children aged three to seven years for nursery, four to eight years for KG and five to nine years for Class 1 to apply, it stated.

According to the DoE's guidelines, the EWS category applies to children from families earning less than Rs 5 lakh annually, with an income certificate from the Revenue Department of Delhi.

"Families holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards are also eligible for admission under these categories," it stated.

The DG category includes children from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), orphans, transgender children and those affected by HIV, it mentioned.

Additionally, children with disabilities must provide a government-issued disability certificate. No income certificate is required for them, the DoE added.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

