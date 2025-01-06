Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Over 3.3 million users from 183 countries visit Maha Kumbh website: UP govt

Over 3.3 million users from 183 countries visit Maha Kumbh website: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government is presenting the Maha Kumbh as a 'Digital Maha Kumbh'. Several digital platforms have been developed to ensure the convenience of devotees

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh
Additionally, the website covers major attractions, key bathing festivals, and guidelines on what to do and avoid during the event. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

People from 183 countries across the world are actively seeking information about the Maha Kumbh through various websites and portals, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The official website of Maha Kumbh, https://kumbh.gov.in/, has emerged as the primary source for reliable information, witnessing significant traffic from millions of users worldwide, it said in a statement.

"According to the data of the website, as of January 4, over 33 lakh visitors from 183 countries accessed the portal to gather details about Maha Kumbh. This includes visitors from across continents, such as Europe, America, and Africa, showcasing the event's global appeal," it said.

A representative from the technical team managing the website confirmed that, as of January 4, a total of 33,05,667 users have visited the official Maha Kumbh portal. These users belong to 183 countries, with visits recorded from as many as 6,206 cities worldwide, it added.

India remains the top country for website visits, followed closely by significant traffic from the United States, Britain, Canada, and Germany.

Visitors have not only accessed the website but have also spent considerable time exploring its content, according to the statement.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Start date, sacred bathing days, other details

Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia detained for Kumbh Mela bomb threat

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches special webpage for weather updates

Maha Kumbh to merge cutting-edge tech with tradition for digital experience

Travel tips for first-time travelers to Maha Kumbh 2025, know all details

"The technical team noted a substantial surge in traffic since the website's launch, with the number of daily users now reaching millions as the event draws closer," it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government is presenting the Maha Kumbh as a 'Digital Maha Kumbh'. Several digital platforms have been developed to ensure the convenience of devotees.

Among these is the official website of Maha Kumbh, which was launched by CM Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj on October 6, 2024.

The website provides detailed information about the Maha Kumbh, ensuring devotees have easy access to details about the traditions associated with Kumbh, its spiritual significance, and the studies conducted on Kumbh.

Additionally, the website covers major attractions, key bathing festivals, and guidelines on what to do and avoid during the event.

Furthermore, the website offers insights into travel and accommodation options, a media gallery, and highlights what's new in Prayagraj.

This digital initiative aims to enhance the experience of devotees while preserving the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Maha Kumbh, it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Steel ministry proposes KIOCL, NMDC merger, say reports

Groundwater extraction in Delhi reduced from 127% to 99% in 2023: CGWA

HMPV outbreak: India reports 5 cases, govt says there's no need to panic

Premium

CERC rejects SECI's first battery storage project over 2-year delay

Delhi's PM 2.5 levels up in 2024 even after low stubble burning: CSE report

Topics :Maha Kumbh MelaKumbh MelaPrayagraj

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story