Over 3.3 million users from 183 countries visit Maha Kumbh website: UP govt

People from 183 countries across the world are actively seeking information about the Maha Kumbh through various websites and portals, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The official website of Maha Kumbh, https://kumbh.gov.in/, has emerged as the primary source for reliable information, witnessing significant traffic from millions of users worldwide, it said in a statement.

"According to the data of the website, as of January 4, over 33 lakh visitors from 183 countries accessed the portal to gather details about Maha Kumbh. This includes visitors from across continents, such as Europe, America, and Africa, showcasing the event's global appeal," it said.

A representative from the technical team managing the website confirmed that, as of January 4, a total of 33,05,667 users have visited the official Maha Kumbh portal. These users belong to 183 countries, with visits recorded from as many as 6,206 cities worldwide, it added.

India remains the top country for website visits, followed closely by significant traffic from the United States, Britain, Canada, and Germany.

Visitors have not only accessed the website but have also spent considerable time exploring its content, according to the statement.

"The technical team noted a substantial surge in traffic since the website's launch, with the number of daily users now reaching millions as the event draws closer," it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government is presenting the Maha Kumbh as a 'Digital Maha Kumbh'. Several digital platforms have been developed to ensure the convenience of devotees.

Among these is the official website of Maha Kumbh, which was launched by CM Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj on October 6, 2024.

The website provides detailed information about the Maha Kumbh, ensuring devotees have easy access to details about the traditions associated with Kumbh, its spiritual significance, and the studies conducted on Kumbh.

Additionally, the website covers major attractions, key bathing festivals, and guidelines on what to do and avoid during the event.

Furthermore, the website offers insights into travel and accommodation options, a media gallery, and highlights what's new in Prayagraj.

This digital initiative aims to enhance the experience of devotees while preserving the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Maha Kumbh, it added.