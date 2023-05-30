Mizoram seeks Rs 5 cr aid for relief to displaced people from Manipur

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 5 crore assistance from the Centre to provide immediate relief to people who have taken shelter in the state from violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said on Tuesday.

People from Manipur, affected by ethnic conflict, continued to flock to Mizoram, and the number rose to 8,282 till Monday, state home department commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said.

"A letter seeking monetary assistance of Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the internally displaced people was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs last week. We are hopeful that the Centre will provide the assistance as the displaced people are none other than Indian citizens," the state home secretary told PTI.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur.

The majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary shelters in several villages, while many are residing at their relatives' residences, Lalengmawia said.

According to the Mizoram home department, 2,925 people from Manipur have fled to Kolasib district, followed by 2,738 to Aizawl and 2,257 to Saitual.

The remaining 363 people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Mamit and Lunglei districts, it said.

The state government, NGOs, churches and village authorities are providing food and other basic needs to the displaced people, the official said.

So far, the government has not faced any problem in terms of food and other relief items as proper arrangements were made in view of the influx from the neighbouring state, he said.

However, the state government may face such problems in the long run as Mizoram has also been providing relief to more than 35,000 people from Myanmar and Bangladesh, he said.

Meanwhile, Shah on Tuesday had consultations with various stakeholders, which started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders and a separate meeting with prominent personalities as part of his efforts to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit Manipur.

This is the first time the home minister is visiting the northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

The ethnic violence first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts earlier this month to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.