Gujarat CM Patel visits Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project to take stock

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited the Sardar Sarovar (Narmada) Project to get information about the drainage project of village Nalakantha in Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district of the state. Work is going on to increase the irrigation facilities in Sanand Viramgam and Bawala talukas in the Nalkantha area and Kowada area of the Fatewadi Canal and Narmada project command area. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This scheme is being prepared at a cost of Rs 1400 crore for the development of pipelines. The scheme is designed to increase irrigation facilities in 38 villages around the Nalkantha area and the fringes of Fatewadi Canal and Sanand Khawda of Narmada Canal and Viramgam Taluka, which are located in Ahmedabad district.

Parthiv Vyas, Director Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd said that this was a project of Rs 1400 crores of which 377.65 crores work has started in the first phase and the remaining work of Rs 1020 crores will be started in the second phase.

In the letter dated August 28, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed that this project should be planned to increase the irrigation facilities in 38 villages around Nalkantha and at the end of the Fatewadi Canal, and in Sanand Bawla and Viramgam talukas of the Narmada Yojana.

Under this, it was decided from the letter dated September 16, 2022, from the Chief Minister and the Narmada Water Resources Department that the 18 villages around the edge of the Fatewadi canal scheme and the canal bank, which were not previously covered under the main command of the Narmada scheme, will be included in the Narmada command under the Narmada command.

The Sardar Sarovar Project is one of the largest water resources projects in India, covering four major states: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The dam's spillway discharging capacity (30.7 lakh cusecs) would be the third highest in the world.