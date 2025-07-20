Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused student granted bail on ₹50,000 bond

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused student granted bail on ₹50,000 bond

Toppannavar, a second-year student, had been arrested by Kolkata Police on the night of July 13 following a complaint filed by a woman alleging that she had been raped on the IIM Calcutta campus

gavel law cases

The decision comes after Toppannavar, a second-year student at IIM Calcutta, was remanded to police custody till July 19 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Alipore Court on Saturday granted bail to Premanand Mahaveer Toppannavar, also known as Parmanand Jain, the student accused in the alleged rape case on the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta campus.

The court allowed bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, citing that the victim had 'not cooperated' in the investigation.

The decision comes after Toppannavar, a second-year student at IIM Calcutta, was remanded to police custody till July 19. He had been arrested by Kolkata Police on the night of July 13 following a complaint filed by a woman alleging that she had been raped on the IIM Calcutta campus.

 

Earlier, Kolkata Police officials had informed that a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the Deputy Commissioner of the South West Division to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told ANI that during the court proceedings, the defence claimed the sexual act was consensual, while the prosecution argued that prima facie evidence and medical reports supported the complainant's claims.

Also Read

crime against women rape assault

Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist

Crime

Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

Earthquake

Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.9 recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

Donald Trump, Trump

Crowds call for Trump's intervention to bring back hostages from Gaza

Helicopter crash, Uttarakhand Helicopter crash

U'khand chopper crash: AAIB says copter tumbled after rotor blade hit cable

"We asked for police custody, and the accused asked for bail. They argued that it was consensual. We argued that no, the prima facie investigation shows that a crime was committed, and the medical evidence supports the victim. The court granted police custody till July 19," Ghosal said. 

Meanwhile, the mother of the accused student, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, said the family was stunned by the development and had no knowledge of the reason behind his detention. She asserted that her son, a final-year student at the prestigious institute, was innocent and incapable of committing such an act.

Her comments came after Kolkata Police arrested Toppannavar. Speaking to ANI, mother of Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain said, "We recieved a call from his friend around 11 in the night. He told us that my son has been detained and he doesn't know the reason... We have no clue why our son has been arrested... We want to meet our son and talk to him."

"He was in the final year of his college... We do not know anything here in Kolkata. Where the Police Station is or the Court. My son is innocent. He has come so far to study. He will never do such a dirty thing," she told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Operators of app-based cabs suspend strike in Mumbai for three days

VK Saxena

Delhi may scrap MCD health trade licence rule for opening new eateries

DK Shivakumar

Four injured as escort vehicle in DK Shivakumar convoy overturns in Mandya

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

India a leading global supplier of talent in maritime sector: Gujarat CM

Supreme Court

SC bench to hear Presidential reference on timelines for bills on July 22

Topics : IIM Calcutta rape case Kolkata police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon