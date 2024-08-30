Gujarat rains: 32 dead due to heavy rainfall, IMD issues cyclone warning

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat rainfall: The IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday and very heavy rainfall for Saurashtra and Kutch regions, with an 'orange' alert for Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Dwarka

Gujarat Flood, Gujarat Rescue
Army personnel during a rescue operation at flood-hit area in Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Gujarat’s Saurashtra-Kachchh region experienced severe rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a deep depression in the area is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm and make landfall on Friday.
 
Once it evolves into a cyclonic storm, it will be named ‘Cyclone Asna’, a name proposed by Pakistan, according to the weather department.

This will mark the first cyclonic storm to form over the Arabian Sea in August since 1976, the weather department said.

The IMD said that the coastal state is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall today. Additionally, the IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions on Friday. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for districts such as Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Dwarka for Friday.

Gujarat rains: 32 rain-related deaths in state

Till Thursday, rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of 32 people in the state. The Gujarat government reported that fatalities occurred in several districts: one each in Aravalli, Dwarka, Panchmahal, Dang, Bharuch, Morbi, and Vadodara; six in Anand; five in Ahmedabad; three in both Mahisagar and Jamnagar; and two each in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Dahod, and Surendranagar.

Gujarat rainfall: Updates

1. The IMD has forecasted that the deep depression currently affecting Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions is expected to shift west-southwestward. It will then move into the northeast Arabian Sea near the Kutch and adjacent Pakistan coasts, where it is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclonic storm.

2. Conditions in other areas of rain-affected Gujarat have improved with a decrease in rainfall. However, Vadodara and certain regions continue to face severe flooding due to river overflow, while authorities remain engaged in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

3. Over 32,000 people have been moved to safety, and around 1,200 have been rescued from flood-impacted regions within the state. According to the latest update from the State Emergency Operation Centre, helicopters were used by security personnel to transport people to secure areas in certain instances.

4. PM Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the current situation. He urged the chief minister to implement effective measures to control disease outbreaks following the floods.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

