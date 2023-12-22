Home / India News / Gujarat's GIFT City exempted from liquor ban, 'wine-and-dine' allowed

Gujarat's GIFT City exempted from liquor ban, 'wine-and-dine' allowed

Being the state in which Mahatma Gandhi was born, the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat since its formation

GIFT City becomes the only place exempted from prohibition on alcohol in Gujarat.
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In an attempt to provide "global business ecosystem" at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the Gujarat government on Friday lifted the ban on liquor in the area, exempting it from prohibition which is in place across the state.

Being the state in which Mahatma Gandhi was born, the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat since its formation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Such exemption had never been granted in any area of the state in the past. "GIFT City has emerged as a global financial and technological hub which is bustling with economic activities. An important decision has been taken on Friday to change rules to allow 'wine and dine' facilities in the GIFT City area to provide a global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts and national and international companies," the state prohibition department said in a statement.

"Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities," it said. However, such establishments will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people. "Those officially working in GIFT City area and their official guests will be able to go to such hotels, restaurants and clubs for wine and dine facilities," the statement further said.

Liquor access permits will be given to owners and employees of companies in the GIFT City and temporary permits will be given to their visitors who can go to such hotels and restaurants to consume alcohol.

The state prohibition and excise department will regulate the import, storage and sale of liquor in the city. At present, outsiders visiting Gujarat can buy liquor from authorised outlets by obtaining a temporary permit.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, opposed the decision. "Look at the situation of women in the states where liquor is freely available.Families are getting destroyed. Liquor not only damages health but it also disturbs social fabric. There is no proof that development can be achieved due to liquor. If that was true, then the states which do not have prohibition would be at the top of development charts," Congress leader Manish Doshi said.

By legalizing sale and consumption of liquor "in Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel" the BJP government was exhibiting its double standards, and it does not want to implement prohibition properly, said another Congress leader Hiren Banker. The DREAM city in Surat which houses recently inaugurated diamond bourse has also demanded exemption from prohibition.

In the past, former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela had demanded that the ban on liquor be lifted in the state.

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

WFI poll row: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement

India strongly objects to pushing talks on investment facilitation at WTO

Only 16 of 172 Bills in Lok Sabha had over 30 MPs present in debate: Report

Renowned magician PC Sorcar questioned by ED in chit fund case

MP steps up efforts to boost tourism, develops several pilgrimage sites

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GujaratLiquor banGIFT CityAlcohol ban

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story