Gujarat govt to seek ₹2.70 cr from Air India for property loss in crash

The Gujarat government will demand ₹2.70 crore from Air India to cover the loss of resident doctors' belongings after a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad last week, a state minister said on Wednesday.

However, no decision has yet been taken on compensation for those killed on the ground, including four MBBS students, said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who also serves as the state government’s spokesperson.

Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the hostel and canteen of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June. The crash killed 241 people on board and 29 individuals on the ground.