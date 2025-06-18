Voter ID cards to be delivered within 15 days under new EC regulations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that it has rolled out a new set of rules aimed at ensuring that voter identification cards are delivered to voters within 15 days of any update in the electoral rolls, including fresh enrolments or changes in existing records.

Until now, the voter ID card delivery took almost 30 days or more. The move is part of the Commission’s efforts to improve voter convenience and streamline electoral services.

Under the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), each stage of the Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) issuance process will be tracked in real-time—from generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to final delivery via the Department of Posts (DoP). "Electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPICs," ECI said in a statement on Wednesday.