Gujarat tourist footfall up 17% as visitors flock famous spots this summer

Over 13.5 million tourists flocked to famous destinations in Gujarat during this summer vacation, marking a 17 per cent increase compared to the previous year, the state government said on Wednesday.

From April 1 to June 10 this year, more than 13.5 million tourists visited 12 prominent attractions and pilgrimage sites in the state. This is a notable rise from the 11.4 million tourists who visited during the same period in 2023, a government release stated.

Key tourist spots included the Statue of Unity, Atal Bridge, Riverfront-Flower Park, Kankaria Lake, Somnath Temple, Ambaji Temple, Pavagadh Temple, Dwarkadhish Temple, Science City in Ahmedabad, Vadnagar, Gir and Devalia Safari Parks, and Ahmedabad Metro Railway.

Ahmedabad district and Ahmedabad city, which has been declared India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, emerged as top tourist destinations in the financial year 2023-24. Ahmedabad district welcomed 42.6 million visitors, while the city itself attracted 2.25 crore tourists, the government stated.

Following Ahmedabad city, Ambaji Temple recorded 16.4 million visitors, Somnath Temple saw 9,793,000, Dwarkadhish Temple 8,354,000, Kankaria Lake 7,967,000, Pavagadh 7,666,000, Surat city 6,232,000, Sabarmati Riverfront 4,446,000, Statue of Unity 4,353,000, and Dakor town 3,422,000 visitors.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, numerous infrastructure facilities have been developed to boost Gujarat's tourism sector to a global level, offering tourists an unparalleled experience. This development has spurred an influx of visitors eager to explore the state's beauty and diversity, the release said.

The government has initiated several measures to develop the tourism sector in Gujarat with the allocation of Rs 2,077 crore in the state Budget 2024-25 for developing tourist spots, and religious, cultural and adventure destinations and to boost eco-tourism.

Gujarat had hosted a series of G20 meetings, selecting Dhordo in Kutch and the Statue of Unity in Narmada district for some of the events. This played a crucial role in showcasing the state's rich heritage to G20 representatives.

The delegates also toured attractions such as Dholavira, Modhera Sun Temple, Ahmedabad's historical heritage, Gift City, and Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar.

