Gulf flight operations from Kerala hit for third day amid West Asia crisis

Flight operations to Gulf countries from Kerala were affected for the third consecutive day on Monday following the conflict in West Asia, with authorities indicating that the disruption may last a few more days.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) listed around 45 departing flights from Kochi as cancelled for Monday on its official website.

However, an Oman Air flight to Muscat departed at 8.10 am.

Similarly, Saudia flights to Jeddah and Riyadh, an Oman Air flight to Muscat, an Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai were listed as scheduled.

Around a similar number of arrival flights were also shown as cancelled at Kochi.