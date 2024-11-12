Gunfight in Manipur's Jiribam kills 11 militants, violence erupts in Imphal

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire at Borobekra, and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, they said.

Following this incident, fresh violence was reported from multiple places in Imphal Valley where armed groups from the two warring sides engaged in exchanges of fire, police said.

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday "to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead".

In a series of attacks, the militants torched several shops and houses in and around the Jakurador Karong market, besides the Borobekra police station and the CRPF camp located adjacent to it.

As the security forces retaliated, a heavy exchange of fire began and 11 suspected militants were killed, officials said.

More From This Section

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "Today, 11th November, 2024 at about 3 pm, the CRPF Post located at Jakuradhor and Borobekra Police Station (located nearby), Jiribam District were attacked by armed militants. The security forces retaliated strongly. Due to the attack, one CRPF constable namely Sanjeev Kumar sustained bullet injury and has been evacuated to Silchar Medical College, Assam and is under treatment." The exchange of fire lasted 40-45 minutes, following which the situation was brought under control, it said.

"After the firing ceased, the area was searched and 10 (ten) dead bodies of armed militants were recovered along with arms and ammunition (3 nos. of AKs, 4nos. of SLRs, 2 nos. of INSAS, 01 no. of RPG, 01 no. of Pump Action Gun, BP Helmets and Magazines). Accordingly, a criminal case has been registered and is being investigated," it added.

Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF and police were rushed to the spot, the post said.

In the evening, violent clashes were reported from various villages in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, officials said.

Militants allegedly fired at the low-lying areas of Koutruk in Imphal West from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district. It was retaliated by armed "village volunteers", they said.

A few abandoned houses and some other structures were set on fire in Kangchup area of the district by militants, they said.

Two people, identified as Phuritsabam Devananda and Ningombam Romesh, were injured after getting hit by shrapnel of a bomb.

Panic also gripped Lamshang after an improvised mortar shell fell in a residential area in Phumlou Kameng, around 3.7 km from Kangchup, police said.

Incidents of firing were also reported from Chanung and Thamnapokpi areas of Imphal East district, they said.

Intermittent violence was going on in Imphal Valley over the last two-three days, and the incident in Jiribam escalated it, they added.

In the morning, a farmer working in the fields in Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongban area of Imphal East sustained injuries when militants opened fire from the hilltops of Kangpokpi, police said.

Officials said the attacks are affecting the harvesting of paddy crops as many farmers in the periphery areas of the valley are feeling afraid to go to the fields.

In a statement, the Churachandpur-base Kuki-Zo Council said, "In light of the tragic events that unfolded today in Jiribam, where we lost 11 Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers in the hands of CRPF personnel, the Kuki-Zo Council has announced a Total Shutdown tomorrow, starting from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM in honor of the victims and to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead." "The loss of our precious Kuki-Zo lives is not only a devastating blow to the families, but to the entire Kuki-Zo Community who stand united in our pursuit of peace, justice, and security. We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that took place today and call for immediate and thorough investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.

Officials said a relief camp was located within the premises of the Borobekra police station, and five people living there went missing.

It was not clear whether these civilians were kidnapped by the retreating militants or went into hiding after the attack began, they said, adding that a search was underway for them.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the area, according to a notification.

"There is apprehension of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquility or a riot or any affray in the area and grave danger to human lives and properties because of unlawful activities of some anti-social elements," said the notification.

Borobekra sub-division has witnessed multiple incidents of violence since June. Last week, a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack on the Zairon Hmar village by armed militants, according to the police.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.