Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Trial of RG Kar rape-murder case commences, key accused Roy cries foul

Trial of RG Kar rape-murder case commences, key accused Roy cries foul

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder)

Kolkata Hospital, RG Kar Hospital
The incident sparked an outrage nationwide. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The trial in the rape and murder case of a doctor commenced in a Kolkata court on Monday, three months after the medic's body was found inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The proceedings were held in-camera at the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy who was present in the court during the trial, later alleged outside the court that he was framed by senior police officers including former city police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The father of the victim was present in the court as a witness, police sources said.

Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon and the proceedings are being held closed door.

The prime accused, while coming out of the court, again claimed that he has been framed by the administration and he was not guilty.

More From This Section

Uttar Pradesh govt plans private textile parks to curb Chinese imports

News updates: Farm fires cross 7,000-mark after over 400 fresh cases in Punjab

Govt asks banks to do fresh KYC of PM Jan Dhan accounts due for updation

3,500 special trains operated for 60 mn travellers during Diwali, Chhath

Menstrual hygiene policy for school students framed, approved: Centre to SC

They did not let me speak even today. I've done nothing and have been framed, Roy told reporters while being whisked away.

"Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me. I am giving you the names. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special... They have conspired to frame me into this," Roy said.

On November 4, when charges were framed against him, he claimed that he is innocent.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital.

Later, the CBI took up the investigation into the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

The incident sparked an outrage nationwide.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IMA Maha conference: Docs seek stronger safety measures, cite RG Kar horror

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Junior doctors call for capital punishment in RG Kar Medical College case

'What is the source of your funds?' TMC min asks agitating junior doctors

RG Kar rape-murder: Jr doctors hold torch rally to CBI office in Kolkata

Topics :doctors protestsBengal doctors strikeKolkata Medical college

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story