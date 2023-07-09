Home / India News / Gur Ravi instigates communal hatred, threat to peace: Stalin tells Murmu

Gur Ravi instigates communal hatred, threat to peace: Stalin tells Murmu

On the recent issue of the Governor's move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, the CM claimed in his letter

Press Trust of India Chennai
In a letter to Murmu, Stalin said that Ravi has violated the oath of office he took under Article 159 of the Constitution, the government said in an official release.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Governor R N Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and he is a "threat" to Tamil Nadu's peace, Chief Minister M K Stalin has conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said on Sunday.

In a letter to Murmu, Stalin said that Ravi has violated the oath of office he took under Article 159 of the Constitution, the government said in an official release.

"Ravi is stoking communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu's peace," Stalin said in a letter dated July 8, 2023.

On the recent issue of the Governor's move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, the CM claimed in his letter.

On the one hand, Ravi delayed sanction to prosecute former ministers in the previous AIADMK regime and on the other hand, through his hasty action in Senthil Balaji's matter -- against whom only now a probe has begun -- he has displayed his political inclinations, the letter said.

"By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office," the CM emphasised in his letter.

Stalin told Murmu that he was leaving the matter -- of removing Ravi from office -- to her, to decide whether Tamil Nadu Governor's continuation in office would be desirable or suitable considering the sentiments and dignity of the founding fathers of India's Constitution.

Also Read

Unlike BJP govt at Centre, DMK will always be farmers' friend: TN CM Stalin

Appointment of ministers CM's sole prerogative, says DMK on Senthil Balaji

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

President should remove TN Governor RN Ravi: Cong leader Manish Tewari

Himachal CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

DoT likely to approach Trai for auction of new spectrum bands this week

Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K's Doda

Assam to weed out 'ghost schools and teachers': Education minister

Assam govt releases Rs 96.21 cr grant, holds back grants to 11,480 schools

Topics :M K StalinDroupadi MurmuTamil NaduCommunal clashespresident

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story