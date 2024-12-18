J-K emerging as hub of national, international sporting events: LG Sinha

Asserting that sports is a powerful tool for positive change and has always served as a bridge to connect people of different cultures, LG Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a hub of national and international sporting events.

The LG addressed the Prof Chaman Lal Gupta Khel Ratna Award 2024 ceremony and felicitated the recipients of the prestigious sports award. He also paid tributes to former union minister Gupta on his anniversary.

Sinha said the rapid development J-K has witnessed in the last few years is our tribute to Prof Gupta.

Sports is a powerful tool for positive change and has always served as a bridge to connect people of different cultures", he said while addressing the function.

"Today, J-K is emerging as a hub of national and international sporting events. Our renewed thrust on state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and allied facilities and nurturing young talent have revolutionised the sports sector of J-K, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the talented sportspersons and sports officials, who have been conferred with this year's award.

All the sports personalities awarded today are living embodiments of the positive change taking place in J-K. I am confident they will work with dedication to earn glory for the country through their performances and continue to inspire young generation, he said.

Remembering Prof Gupta, Sinha said the former Union minister devoted his life for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated the commitment of the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to provide the platform and necessary handholding to the budding sportspersons of J-K.

He also highlighted that the vibrant sports ecosystem is fulfilling the aspirations of the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

"The new sports policy has kindled brighter hope for our talented sportspersons", he said.

Last year, we witnessed a record 53 lakh participation from children and youth of the J-K in various sports disciplines, besides 30,000 players from here participated in national and zonal tournaments and 46 players represented India in international tournaments, he further added.