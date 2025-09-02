Gurugram drowns in heavy rain, flooding; Delhi-NCR braces for more downpour

Heavy rain on Monday evening left Gurugram flooded, forcing the administration to order corporate offices and schools to shift online for Tuesday.

Gurugram brought to a standstill

The downpour triggered severe waterlogging at key junctions, including IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Sohna Road. Traffic crawled along National Highway-48 late into the night, with cars, trucks and two-wheelers stuck for hours.

Videos shared online by commuters showed vehicles stranded and residents walking through waist-deep water. At Sikanderpur Metro station, one of the busiest interchanges, crowds struggled to navigate flooded entry gates. A leakage was also reported from the ceiling of the Signature Tower Chowk underpass.

Gurugram orders work-from-home

As rain continued, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar ordered all private offices to allow employees to work from home on Tuesday and directed schools to hold online classes.

Posting the advisory on X, he appealed to residents to “exercise caution in view of the weather conditions, avoid stepping out unnecessarily, and follow the administration’s guidelines.”

Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and the Deputy Commissioner carried out late-night inspections of NH-48 and Sohna Road to assess conditions.

