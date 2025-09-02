Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark after heavy rains

Officials expect the Yamuna water to rise to about 206 metres by evening, driven by heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area

Delhi Rains, Rain

New Delhi: Commuters make their way through a waterlogged underpass after heavy rainfall, near Bhairav temple, in New Delhi(Photo:PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The water level of the Yamuna reached 205.75 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The increasing water level in the river is posing a risk of flooding in the low-lying parts of the city, authorities said.
 
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.
 
Yamuna: Early morning readings
 
According to officials, the river was flowing at 205.68 metres at 6 am at the Old Yamuna Bridge, well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It had received a discharge of 2.07 lakh cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage, 67,260 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage, and 61,958 cusecs from the Okhla Barrage, they said. By 7 am, the level had risen further to 205.75 metres following more discharges from the three barrages.
 
 
Yamuna expected to reach evacuation mark

With the record release of water from Haryana increasing the risk of flooding in Delhi, authorities remain on high alert. Residents of the Yamuna floodplains have been advised to move to safer places as the river level continues to climb and is forecast to touch the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.
 
Traffic restrictions on Old Railway Bridge
 
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday directed the closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from 5 pm on Tuesday as the Yamuna continues to swell. Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal stated that over 3 lakh cusecs of water are expected to be released from the Hathnikund Barrage in the coming days.
 
Warning levels in Delhi
 
For Delhi, the warning level is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation is initiated once the river reaches 206 metres. Around 15,000 people live in low-lying areas across six districts of the city, while about 5,000 reside on the floodplain. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a crucial observation point for monitoring Yamuna’s flow and flood risks.
 
2023 flood situation in Delhi
 
Delhi witnessed one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023, when heavy rain inundated several areas, forcing the evacuation of over 25,000 people. On July 13, 2023, the Yamuna touched an all-time high of 208.66 metres, leading to flooding in parts of northeast, east and southeast Delhi, along with key locations such as the Tibetan Market and Rajghat.
 
Air India, IndiGo caution travellers
 
Air India posted on X that rain may affect flight operations to and from Delhi on Tuesday. It advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline’s website before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for their journey.
 
IndiGo issued a similar advisory, asking passengers travelling on the day to factor in extra time and check their flight status on the airline’s app or website before heading to the airport.
 

Topics : Delhi Yamuna river Rainfall Indian monsoon BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

