PM Modi concludes Japan-China visit, stresses India's stance at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday evening, concluding his four-day visit to Japan and China, which spanned from August 29 to September 1.

Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, PM Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

On the SCO summit, PM Modi wrote on X, "Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit."

Addressing the Summit, the Prime Minister highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Emphasising that peace, security, and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations. The Prime Minister underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalisation. Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasised that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders shared warm moments, including a heartfelt hug and a ride together in Putin's official Aurus Senat limousine to their bilateral meeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he could join him in his car ride, as per sources. Prime Minister thanked President Xi Jinping for his warm hospitality and congratulated him on the successful organisation of the Summit. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on taking over the next Presidency of the SCO.

At the conclusion of the Summit, the SCO Member countries adopted the Tianjin Declaration. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paid an Official Working Visit to Japan on 29-30 August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prime Minister Modi was received by Prime Minister Ishiba at the Prime Minister's Office (Kantei) on the evening of 29 August 2025 where he received a ceremonial guard of honour. The two Prime Ministers held the delegation-level talks during which they recalled the longstanding friendship between India and Japan that is rooted in civilizational ties, shared values and interests, common strategic outlook and mutual respect for each other.

The two Prime Ministers appreciated the significant strides made by the India-Japan partnership over the last decade and held constructive discussions on ways to strengthen the strategic and forward-looking partnership for achieving mutual security and prosperity in the coming decades. The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the Annual Summit mechanism to progress India-Japan cooperation across a range of sectors. The two Prime Ministers welcomed the sustained high-level exchanges and ministerial and parliamentary engagements between both sides, which reflect mutual trust and the depth of the relationship. The partnership has significantly expanded over the past decade into wide-ranging areas such as security, defence, trade, investment, commerce, science and technology, skills and mobility, and cultural and people-to-people links.

The two Prime Ministers appreciated that India and Japan have more than seventy dialogue mechanisms and working groups across sectors, which lead to intense engagement and collaboration between myriad ministries, agencies and departments, as per an official release issued bythe Prime Minister's office. The two Prime Ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, and took note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report of 29 July mentioning The Resistance Front (TRF).

The two Prime Ministers expressed serious concern over the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They reiterated their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger the safety as well as freedom of navigation and overflight, and attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion. They shared their serious concern over the militarization of disputed features. They reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), PMO said in a release. Prime Minister Modi further explained that the TRF had claimed responsibility for the attack. Prime Minister Ishiba noted this with concern. They called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay.