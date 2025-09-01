Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert in Gurugram for Tuesday; WFH, online classes advised

IMD issues orange alert in Gurugram for Tuesday; WFH, online classes advised

Gurugram saw 100mm of rainfall on Monday. The city administration has asked corporate offices and private institutes to urge their staff to work from home, and asked schools to organise online classes

Delhi Rains, Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city for Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, reported over 100mm of rainfall in the city between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city for Tuesday. 
 
Citing the warning from IMD, the city administration has asked corporate offices and private institutes to urge their staff to work from home and asked the schools to organise online classes on Tuesday.
 
National capital New Delhi experienced intermittent rains for most of Monday, as the weather department issued a warning of moderate to heavy downpours and upgraded its alert for the national capital to orange. 
 
 
The Palam airport reported the lowest visibility of 800 metres about 3 pm on September 1 due to an intense spell of rain, the IMD said. The visibility, which was 2,500 metres at 2.30 pm, dropped to 800 metres by 3 pm.

Also Read

Donald Trump

India offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing', says Donald Trump

cotton buds ear cleaning

Cotton buds and ear cleaning: Why doctors say the habit can be harmful

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

Immigration, visa rule changes from Sept 2025: What students, workers face

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Insurance firm faces social media backlash over ₹61 lakh 'claim denial'

tax notice to startups

Shopkeeper gets ₹141 crore tax notice: How PAN misuse can hurt you

 
The orange alert — a step up from yellow — placed Delhi in “be prepared” mode under IMD's colour-coded system. 
 
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private weather forecaster Skymet, said the city will continue to see on-and-off rain till September 5.
 
“This spell is being driven both by the monsoon and an unusually active western disturbance, which has been causing heavy rainfall in the Himalayan states and influencing weather in Delhi as well,” he said.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, according to the weather department.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor eyes Team India lead sponsorship after Dream11 exitpremium

Rajit Punhani

Rajit Punhani takes over as FSSAI chief with focus on new food norms

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw meets gaming firms to discuss user money protection, esports

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses PIL against E20 policy, backs ethanol blending programme

Topics : BS Web Reports India Meteorological Department Gurugram Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon