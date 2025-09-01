PM Modi speaks to Punjab CM Mann over heavy rains and flood crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately after returning to Delhi from China to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured him of every support needed.
"Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called up Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rains and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state." The devastating floods in Punjab have so far claimed 29 lives, the maximum in Pathankot district, besides impacting the lives of more than 256K people, state officials said on Monday.
Twelve of the 23 districts in the state have been hit in a one-month period starting August 1, in what the state government has described as one of the worst flood disasters to hit Punjab in decades, an official bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
