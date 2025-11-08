Home / India News / Gurugram Police, Google Maps jointly launch real-time traffic alerts

Gurugram Police, Google Maps jointly launch real-time traffic alerts

The new digital navigation system is currently operational on 129 major roads. It will also display speed limits to encourage drivers to adhere to the prescribed speed regulations

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway
A senior police officer revealed that the system will be expanded to over 200 roads and major junctions by early next year, covering the entire city under the high-tech alert network | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Google Maps and Gurugram Police have jointly launched a real-time traffic alert system that will warn drivers in advance when approaching accident-prone or hazardous zones, police said on Saturday.

The new digital navigation system is currently operational on 129 major roads. It will also display speed limits to encourage drivers to adhere to the prescribed speed regulations.

DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Mohan said the initiative aims to reduce road accidents and raise awareness about traffic rules.

"Accidents often occur when drivers exceed speed limits on busy roads. Lower speeds increase the chances of survival in case of an accident," DCP Mohan said.

A senior police officer revealed that the system will be expanded to over 200 roads and major junctions by early next year, covering the entire city under the high-tech alert network.

The police have identified the most accident-prone areas, and virtual warning markers will now appear on Google Maps at these locations to enhance driver alertness.

The Gurugram Police initiative comes in response to alarming statistics, which show that 345 people have lost their lives and over 580 have been injured this year due to traffic accidents.

"This data highlights how the disregard for traffic rules and over-speeding are claiming lives in Gurugram," said the official.

The riskiest roads identified by the police include NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway), Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Extension Road. The digital system will be extended to more than 200 roads and key junctions by the beginning of 2024, the police added.

"With this move, Gurugram has become the first city in the country where Google Maps and police have partnered to ensure road safety. This system will not only inform people about dangerous zones but will also play a crucial role in reducing accidents in the future," DCP Traffic Dr Mohan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan to officials

Online filling up of SIR forms starts in Bengal, response good: Official

Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

China Eastern Airlines to commence Delhi to Shanghai flight from Sunday

Ease of justice must for all, language of law should be local: PM Modi

Topics :Google MapsGurugramRoad safety

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story