Home / India News / Online filling up of SIR forms starts in Bengal, response good: Official

Online filling up of SIR forms starts in Bengal, response good: Official

Several operational issues, including website malfunctions, have marred the online form-filling process for the SIR in West Bengal

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The service aims to assist voters who are away from their homes or working outside the state during the revision period | File image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The online filling up of the enumeration forms (EFs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been enabled on the website of the Election Commission of India voters' service portal, a senior official at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Saturday.

The service has been enabled on Friday night and is available for the voters to fill up the EFs, he said.

Several operational issues, including website malfunctions, have marred the online form-filling process for the SIR in West Bengal.

"The portal has been enabled, and people will be able to 'Fill Enumeration Form' on the portal. They can also look for their names in the 'Search Your Name in Last SIR' option," he told PTI.

The service aims to assist voters who are away from their homes or working outside the state during the revision period.

"Those whose EPIC cards are not linked with their mobile numbers must first complete the linking process on the same portal before filling the form. Voters unable to link their numbers have been asked to fill up Form 8, also available on the website, before proceeding with the enumeration process," he said.

Further explaining the process, the poll panel official said that after accessing the online form, voters are required to provide the same details as in the offline version, including constituency name, part number, and serial number if their name appeared in the 2002 electoral roll.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) started door-to-door distribution of forms across the state on Tuesday while the online rollout, which was scheduled for the same day, was delayed due to technical issues.

The ECI had cited website malfunctions that disrupted access and slowed form availability, causing procedural delays for both voters and BLOs.

These operational challenges have particularly affected residents of former enclaves, many of whom continue to face documentation-related difficulties in securing inclusion on the electoral roll.

Describing the response to be "good", officials at the CEO said that with the online facility now active, the Commission expects smoother processing of voter enumeration in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

China Eastern Airlines to commence Delhi to Shanghai flight from Sunday

Ease of justice must for all, language of law should be local: PM Modi

PM Modi to visit Bhutan on Nov 11 to boost ties further, inaugurate project

Justice not privilege of few but right of every citizen, says CJI Gavai

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaWest Bengal

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story