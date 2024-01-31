Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows Hindu side to pray in mosque basement

A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to perform prayers in the sealed basement of the contended Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The Hindu side's advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, reacting to the order, said that the Varanasi court has allowed Hindus to worship in the "Vyas ji ka tahkhana" located in the Gyanvapi complex.

The temple side plaintiffs hailed the order as a "big" victory for their case. The puja in the sealed area will begin in seven days while a pujari will be appointed for the same by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the court said.

The development followed a day after the Hindu women plaintiff moved to the Supreme Court, seeking directions for the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to determine the details of the 'Shivling', claimed to have been found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, in the sealed area.

The ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, after an order from the district court on July 21 last year.

The ASI had been instructed to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)