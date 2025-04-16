Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme is a movement to build a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy for the state by 2030.

He was chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The chief minister said digital innovation in agriculture aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI-based advisory tools and real-time monitoring applications to strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

"The programme is not just a policy intervention but a movement to empower farmers, modernise the agri-sector, and build a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy for Jammu & Kashmir by 2030.

"We are redefining how governance reaches the grassroots. HADP is making agriculture smart, data-driven, and future-ready," Abdullah said.

Terming progressive farmers as the backbone of agricultural transformation, the chief minister said, "Their stories of success inspire confidence in our mission and reaffirm our belief that change is happening, village by village, farm by farm".

Reiterating his government's unwavering support, he affirmed that every scheme, every platform, and every rupee invested under HADP is aimed at directly benefiting the farmer.

"Our government will continue to walk alongside our cultivators in this journey of growth and innovation," he added.

Since its rollout in April 2023, HADP has achieved notable milestones like the development and multiplication of high-quality seeds, promotion of oilseeds and cash crops, technological advancements in sericulture, formation of 300 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and the launch of the JK Soil & Land Resource Information System, the officials said.

Earlier, Mission Director Rahul Yadav presented a comprehensive overview of HADP's evolution, highlighting the preparation of 29 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) within a record four-month period.