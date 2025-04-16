Home / India News / HADP to build Rs 1 trillion agri-economy for J&K by 2030: Omar Abdullah

HADP to build Rs 1 trillion agri-economy for J&K by 2030: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme

Omar Abdullah, Omar
We are redefining how governance reaches the grassroots, said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme is a movement to build a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy for the state by 2030.

He was chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The chief minister said digital innovation in agriculture aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI-based advisory tools and real-time monitoring applications to strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

"The programme is not just a policy intervention but a movement to empower farmers, modernise the agri-sector, and build a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy for Jammu & Kashmir by 2030.

"We are redefining how governance reaches the grassroots. HADP is making agriculture smart, data-driven, and future-ready," Abdullah said.

Terming progressive farmers as the backbone of agricultural transformation, the chief minister said, "Their stories of success inspire confidence in our mission and reaffirm our belief that change is happening, village by village, farm by farm".

Also Read

Farooq Abdullah slams ex-R&AW chief Dulat over Article 370 claims in book

Farooq Abdullah urges PM Modi to act over 'slashing of India's Haj quota'

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K, no damage to life or property

Two terrorists killed in J&K's Kishtwar, combing ops underway in Udhampur

Over 83,000 non-locals issued domicile certificates since 2022: J&K govt

Reiterating his government's unwavering support, he affirmed that every scheme, every platform, and every rupee invested under HADP is aimed at directly benefiting the farmer.

"Our government will continue to walk alongside our cultivators in this journey of growth and innovation," he added.

Since its rollout in April 2023, HADP has achieved notable milestones like the development and multiplication of high-quality seeds, promotion of oilseeds and cash crops, technological advancements in sericulture, formation of 300 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and the launch of the JK Soil & Land Resource Information System, the officials said.

Earlier, Mission Director Rahul Yadav presented a comprehensive overview of HADP's evolution, highlighting the preparation of 29 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) within a record four-month period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

World Heritage Day: Check in at Mumbai airport, check out the artefacts

Delhi CM approves Rs 4,000 cr projects, unveils 100-year development plan

Delhi govt approves ₹4,000 crore for Yamuna cleaning, prison, EV infra

Highlights: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Courts must flag cash deals of Rs 2 lakh or more to tax dept, says SC

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and Kashmiragriculture economy

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story