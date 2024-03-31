Govt panel recommends creation of inter-ministerial body for AI regulation

A committee involving members from different central ministries has recommended the setting up of an inter-ministerial body to oversee Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulation, said sources in the know.

In a report submitted to the government last month, the committee recommended following a "whole-of-government approach" to regulate AI, where every ministry has a role, apart from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said the person who wished not to be named.

The submissions by the committee propose a disclosure provision for companies in cases where the AI platform/model causes harm to the user.



"If you look at the example of algorithmic trading and how that is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), where they allow companies to use their proprietary technology as long as something doesn't go wrong. If something goes bad you have to disclose what it is, the committee has recommended something on the similar lines in its submission around AI regulation," said the person.

Representatives from Government Ministries including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Telecommunications, Niti Aayog were a part of the committee, he said.

The upcoming Digital India Act too is expected to have a dedicated chapter on AI and the related regulations, in addition to other areas such as quantum computing and blockchain, he further added.



The act is expected to be put up for public consultations after the general elections.

A few days earlier, Business Standard reported that the government was carrying out a case study across ministries by a "dedicated" wing which consists of experts, to figure out the AI use cases under the AI mission.

The idea of the exercise was to improve the processes using AI - to make them faster and user-friendly, as well as ease the workload of the ministries.

A ministry official, however, had said this would not take the “human touch” out of the process.

In the absence of a dedicated regulatory framework around AI in place, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been issuing advisories asking intermediaries and AI platforms to regulate the risks arising out of the use of AI and to ensure that the biases arising out of their models do not impact the interests of Indian users.