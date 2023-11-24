Halal crackdown in UP: 2,275 kg of food seized, exemptions for meat items

Officials of the Food and Safety Department have seized 2,275 kg of food items across 38 districts in Uttar Pradesh, in the aftermath of the ban on halal-certified products in the state, according to a report by The Indian Express (IE). The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ordered an immediate ban on the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of food products with "Halal Certification" within the state on November 18. The ban excluded products for export and meat items. The crackdown followed an announcement on late evening Saturday, with Lucknow police booking a company and three organisations for issuing "illegal halal certificates."

The ban aims to regulate the issuance of halal certificates, ensuring adherence to the India Conformity Assessment Schemes (i-CAS) scheme. The i-CAS scheme, overseen by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), permits organisations to apply for a permit to issue halal certificates. However, numerous organisations were found to be issuing certificates without obtaining the necessary permit, primarily for export products. This discovery reportedly prompted the crackdown.

A total of 482 business establishments were inspected during this operation, with 97 raids conducted based on specific information. The highest number of seizures occurred in Agra, Mainpuri, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Moradabad. Additionally, 83 products suspected of adulteration were sent for testing.

Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner clarified to IE that the seized products, including pasta, sewai, mint, pulses, and salt, would be relabeled upon instructions to retailers and manufacturers.

Simultaneously, the UP Special Task Force is investigating an FIR lodged in Lucknow, addressing the alleged sale of halal-certified products. The FIR was filed on the complaint of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing member, who accused companies of certifying products as halal to boost sales within a specific community.