Hanuman Jayanti 2024: History, importance, and more about 'Bajrangbali'

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and devotion all over India. Colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad are highlights of the festivities

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman dances during a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti'
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
The auspicious Hindu festival known as Hanuman Jayanti, or Hanuman Janmotsav, is held to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the Ramayana's protagonists who is renowned for his unwavering devotion, bravery, and strength. 
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which on the Gregorian calendar usually falls in March or April. This year, the celebration will be marked on Tuesday, April 23. As a symbol of selflessness, devotion, and loyalty, Lord Hanuman is adored.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Importance

Lord Hanuman's divine qualities are the focus of the festival. Devotees strive to imitate Hanuman's virtues in their own lives, so Hanuman Jayanti is also a time for spiritual reflection and introspection. It serves as a reminder of the power of devotion, selflessness, and humility to overcome challenges and promote spiritually.

Hanuman Jayanti: Celebration

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and devotion in many countries, including India. Colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad are highlights of the celebration. 
Devotees gather at this time to celebrate Hanuman's divine grace and ask for his blessings for happiness, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment. 
In order to accomplish this, they mark this day by praying, fasting, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Hanuman, and going to temples that are dedicated to him. They perform special bhajans (devotional songs) and kirtans (musical recitations) to honour his virtues and seek his blessings for strength, courage, and protection. 

Hanuman Jayanti: Story 

Lord Hanuman is known as Bajrangbali and is one of the most adored characters in Hindu mythology. He is famous for his unwavering devotion and unrivalled strength. Hanuman was ordained by the divine wind god Vayu and born to Anjana, an apsara who was cursed to be born as a monkey, and Kesari, the king of the monkeys.  
Hanuman's life took a groundbreaking turn when he ran into Lord Rama, the seventh manifestation of the Hindu god Vishnu. Hanuman became devoted to Lord Rama and helped Rama save Sita, Rama's beloved wife, from the control of the demon king Ravana. 

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

