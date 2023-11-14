Happy Children's Day 2023: Here are the 10 best wishes, messages, quotes

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Happy Children's Day 2023: 10 best wishes
- “Wishing you a day filled with laughter, joy, and endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “May the innocence in your eyes and the purity in your heart always stay with you. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “Today is the day to celebrate the gift of childhood. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “To all the little ones, may your day be as special and joyful as you are! Happy Children’s Day!”
- “Here’s to the future leaders, dreamers, and creators. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “May your day be filled with fun, laughter, and happiness. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “Wishing you a childhood filled with love, laughter, and endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “May you always be blessed with the innocence and joy of childhood. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “Here’s to the little ones who make our world brighter. Happy Children’s Day!”
- “May your day be filled with sunshine, laughter, and endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day!”
Happy children's day 2023: 10 best messages
Happy children's day 2023: 10 best quotes
- “Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.” - John F. Kennedy
- “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” - Billy Graham
- “Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.” - Jess Lair
- “The soul is healed by being with children.” - Fyodor Dostoevsky
- “Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.” - Neil Postman
- “Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.” - Henry Ward Beecher
- “Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” - Pablo Picasso
- “The best way to make children good is to make them happy.” - Oscar Wilde
- “Children are the keys of paradise.” - Eric Hoffer
- “A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be curious, and to fight tirelessly for something.” - Paulo Coelho.