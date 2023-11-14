Happy Children's Day 2023: Here are the 10 best wishes, messages, quotes

India is celebrating Children's Day across the country on November 14, 2023. It is a day to celebrate the childhood of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, who is popularly known as Chacha Nehru, who was a great statesman.

Pandit Nehru was a visionary leader, who believed in the healing power of developing young minds. His devotion to children is so well-known, and his birthday is celebrated this day with great pomp and fanfare. Children's Day is also known as 'Bal Diwas'.

Pt Nehru was a strong advocate of the rights and education of children. He believed in developing an education system that helps the nation to prosper. Nehru's vision stressed the country's future and building the foundation of the society. Nehru also established the Children's Film Society India to represent the children of India in 1955.

Happy Children's Day 2023: 10 best wishes “Wishing you a day filled with laughter, joy, and endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day!” “May the innocence in your eyes and the purity in your heart always stay with you. Happy Children’s Day!” “Today is the day to celebrate the gift of childhood. Happy Children’s Day!” “To all the little ones, may your day be as special and joyful as you are! Happy Children’s Day!” “Here’s to the future leaders, dreamers, and creators. Happy Children’s Day!” “May your day be filled with fun, laughter, and happiness. Happy Children’s Day!” “Wishing you a childhood filled with love, laughter, and endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day!” “May you always be blessed with the innocence and joy of childhood. Happy Children’s Day!” “Here’s to the little ones who make our world brighter. Happy Children’s Day!” “May your day be filled with sunshine, laughter, and endless possibilities. Happy Children’s Day!” Happy children's day 2023: 10 best messages

Happy children's day 2023: 10 best quotes