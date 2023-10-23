Home / India News / Happy Dussehra: Here are the top 10 best quotes, wishes, messages and more

Happy Dussehra: Here are the top 10 best quotes, wishes, messages and more

The popular Indian festival Dussehra will be celebrated tomorrow throughout the country. Here are the top 10 best quotes, wishes, messages to share with your friends and family members

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Happy Dussehra. (PTI Photo)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Dasha' which means ten and 'hara' which means defeat, and it is one of the most significant festivals in India. 
The auspicious festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country tomorrow, October 24, 2023. The festival is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwani month and according to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls either in the month of September or October. 

Why do people celebrate Dussehra?
According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama (Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation), killed the ten-headed monster Ravana born in Sat-Yuga, when Ravana kidnapped Rama's wife Sita. The death of Ravana is celebrated as the origin of Dussehra.

Ram killed Ravana with his brother Lakshman and devotee Hanuman who travelled to Lanka to confront Ravana and get Sita back. During his journey to kill Ravana, Lord Rama prayed to Durga. Lord Ravana defeated Ravana. To commemorate the day, people celebrated Vijayadashami or the Dussehra festival across the country.
The whole country celebrates the victory of good over evil and seeks the blessings of Lord Rama on this day. If you are all set to celebrate this auspicious day with your family or friends, here are the best wishes, quotes, and messages to share.

Happy Dussehra: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share 

Celebrate the victory of Lord Rama, and may your own life be filled with success, joy, and happiness. Happy Dussehra 2023!
On this auspicious day of Dussehra, may the divine blessings of Goddess Durga shower upon you, and may you be blessed with strength and courage. 
Let the effigy of Ravana burning signify the removal of all negative power from your life, leaving room for positivity and prosperity. Happy Dussehra 2023!
As Ravana burns, let go of all the negativity from your heart. I wish you a pleased and peaceful Vijayadashami.
May your life be as bright and beautiful as the festival of Dussehra. Wish you a Happy Vijayadashami.
On the occasion of Dussehra, conquer your inner demons and let your inner light shine. Happy Vijayadashami!
On this special day of Vijayadashami, let’s cherish the bonds of love and unity. Happy Dussehra to all!
This Dussehra, may all the difficulties and roadblocks in your way vanish. Salutations on this auspicious occasion.
May the triumph of good over evil in the epic of Ramayana inspire us to conquer our inner demons this Dussehra.
As the effigies burn, let negativity and hatred within us also be consumed in the flames of Dussehra.

Also Read

Vijayadashami 2023: History, Importance, Rituals, Timings, Celebration

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

RBI ombudsman scheme can't be reduced to tantalising promise: Delhi HC

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Vijayadashami 2023: History, Importance, Rituals, Timings, Celebration

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DussehraTraditional festivalsfestivals

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story