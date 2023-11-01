Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards: Check the complete list of awardees here

The Karnataka government's Rajyotsava Award will be given to 68 people this year, including ISRO Chairman S Somanath and golfer Aditi Ashok, for their excellent service in their fields.

The Rajyotsava Award is the state's second-highest civilian award given by the Karnataka government annually. The 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards will be conferred on the occasion of the state's formation day on November 1. This year is the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore state as Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the head of the Award committee, who has selected the winners.

The government also decided to give 10 awards to organisations along with 68 Rajyotsava awards on the occasion of 'Karnataka Sambhrama'.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said that it is ensured that every district has been given representation while selecting the awardees. The awardees also include 54 men, 13 women and one transgender. The list also has two centenarians.

The Rajyotsava Awardee will get cash rewards of Rs 5 lakh, a 25-gram gold medal and a plaque.

Here's the complete list of Rajyotsava Awardees

Music/Dance

Nayana S. More (Bengaluru)

Neela M. Kodli (Dharwad)

Shabbir Ahmed (Bengaluru)

Balesh Bhajantri (Belagavi)

Sculptures/Art/Handicraft

T. Shivashankar (Davangere)

Kalappa Vishwakarma (Raichur)

Martha Jakimovich (Bengaluru)

P. Gowraiah (Mysuru)

Yakshagana

Agrodu Mohandas Pai (Udupi)

K. Leelavathi Baipadithaya (Dakshina Kannada)

Keshappa Shillikyathara (Koppal)

Dalawai Siddappa (Vijayanagara)

Folk Art

Husenabi Buden Sab Siddi (Uttara Kannada)

Shivangi Shanmari (Davangere)

Mahadev (Mysuru)

Narasappa (Bidar)

Shankuntala Devala Naik (Kalaburagi)

H.K. Karamanchappa (Ballari)

Shambu Baligara (Gadag)

Vibhuti Gundappa (Koppal)

Chowdamma (Chikkamagaluru)

Social Service

Huchchamma Chowdri (Koppal)

Charmadi Hasanabba (Dakshina Kannada)

Roopa Naik (Davangere)

Nijagunanda Mahaswami (Belagavi)

Nagaraju G. (Bengaluru)

Administration

G.V. Balaram (Tumakuru)

Film/Cinema

‘Dingri’ Nagaraj and B. Janardhana (both Bengaluru)

Theatre

A.G. Chidambara Rao Jambe (Shivamogga)

P. Gangadhara Swami (Mysuru)

H.B. Sarojamma (Dharwad)

Thaiyabkhan M. Inamdar (Bagalkot)

Vishwanath Vamshakrutha Mata (Bagalkot),

P. Thippeswamy (Chitradurga)

Medical

C. Ramachandra (Bengaluru)

Prashanta Shetty (Dakshina Kannada)

Literature

C. Naganna (Chamarajanagar)

Subbu Holeyar (Hassan)

Satish Kulkarni (Haveri)

Lakshmipathi Kolara (Kolar)

Parappa Gurupadappa Siddapura (Vijayapura)

K. Sharifa (Bengaluru)

Education

Also Read Football legend Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or award for record eighth time Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Praggnanandhaa to work with ISRO to promote science & technology: Somanath Mission to Venus already configured: Isro chairman post Chandrayaan-3 plans Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 336 Manoj Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas EAM Jaishankar meets Portugal PM; discusses contemporary challenges No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens Minister Mushrif's vehicle vandalised by Maratha quota agitators in Mumbai

Ramanna Havele (Raichur)

K. Chandrashekar (Kolar)

K.T. Chandru (Mandya)

Sports

Divya T.S. (Kolar)

Aditi Ashok (Bengaluru)

Ashok Gagigeppa Yenagi (Dharwad)

Judiciary

V. Gopala Gowda

Agriculture/Environment

Somanatha Reddy Poorva (Kalaburagi)

Dhyavanagouda T. Patil (Dharwad)

Shivareddy Hanuma Reddy Vasana (Bagalkot)

Miscellaneous

A.M. Madari (Vijayapura)

Haji Abdulla, Parkala (Udupi)

‘Mimikri’ Dayananda (Mysuru)

Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj (Mysuru)

Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa (Kodagu)

Media

Dinesh Amin Mattu (Dakshina Kannada)

Javarappa (newspaper distributor from Mysuru)

Maya Sharma (Bengaluru), and Rafi Bhandari (Vijayapura)

Science/Technology

S. Somanath (Bengaluru)

Gopalan Jagadish (Chamarajangar)

NRI Kannadigas

Seetharam Iyengar

Deepak Shetty

Shashikiran Shetty

Freedom fighter

Puttaswamy Gowda (Ramangara)

Organisations receiving the Rajyotsav Award

Here's the list of organisations which received the award.