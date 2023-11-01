close
Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards: Check the complete list of awardees here

Karnataka government has awarded the Rajyotsava award to 68 people including ISRO Chairman S Somanath and golfer Aditi Ashok. Here's the complete list

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
The Karnataka government's Rajyotsava Award will be given to 68 people this year, including ISRO Chairman S Somanath and golfer Aditi Ashok, for their excellent service in their fields.

The Rajyotsava Award is the state's second-highest civilian award given by the Karnataka government annually. The 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards will be conferred on the occasion of the state's formation day on November 1. This year is the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore state as Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the head of the Award committee, who has selected the winners.

The government also decided to give 10 awards to organisations along with 68 Rajyotsava awards on the occasion of 'Karnataka Sambhrama'. 

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said that it is ensured that every district has been given representation while selecting the awardees. The awardees also include 54 men, 13 women and one transgender. The list also has two centenarians.

The Rajyotsava Awardee will get cash rewards of Rs 5 lakh, a 25-gram gold medal and a plaque.

Here's the complete list of Rajyotsava Awardees

Music/Dance
  • Nayana S. More (Bengaluru) 
  • Neela M. Kodli (Dharwad)
  • Shabbir Ahmed (Bengaluru) 
  • Balesh Bhajantri (Belagavi)
Sculptures/Art/Handicraft 
  • T. Shivashankar (Davangere)
  • Kalappa Vishwakarma (Raichur)
  • Martha Jakimovich (Bengaluru)
  • P. Gowraiah (Mysuru)
Yakshagana
  • Agrodu Mohandas Pai (Udupi)
  • K. Leelavathi Baipadithaya (Dakshina Kannada)
  • Keshappa Shillikyathara (Koppal)
  • Dalawai Siddappa (Vijayanagara)
Folk Art
  • Husenabi Buden Sab Siddi (Uttara Kannada)
  • Shivangi Shanmari (Davangere)
  • Mahadev (Mysuru)
  • Narasappa (Bidar)
  • Shankuntala Devala Naik (Kalaburagi)
  • H.K. Karamanchappa (Ballari)
  • Shambu Baligara (Gadag)
  • Vibhuti Gundappa (Koppal)
  • Chowdamma (Chikkamagaluru)
Social Service 
  • Huchchamma Chowdri (Koppal)
  • Charmadi Hasanabba (Dakshina Kannada)
  • Roopa Naik (Davangere)
  • Nijagunanda Mahaswami (Belagavi)
  • Nagaraju G. (Bengaluru)
Administration
  • G.V. Balaram (Tumakuru)
Film/Cinema
  • ‘Dingri’ Nagaraj and B. Janardhana (both Bengaluru)
Theatre
  • A.G. Chidambara Rao Jambe (Shivamogga) 
  • P. Gangadhara Swami (Mysuru)
  • H.B. Sarojamma (Dharwad)
  • Thaiyabkhan M. Inamdar (Bagalkot)
  • Vishwanath Vamshakrutha Mata (Bagalkot),
  • P. Thippeswamy (Chitradurga)
Medical
  • C. Ramachandra (Bengaluru)
  • Prashanta Shetty (Dakshina Kannada)
Literature
  • C. Naganna (Chamarajanagar)
  • Subbu Holeyar (Hassan)
  • Satish Kulkarni (Haveri)
  • Lakshmipathi Kolara (Kolar)
  • Parappa Gurupadappa Siddapura (Vijayapura)
  • K. Sharifa (Bengaluru)
Education

  • Ramanna Havele (Raichur)
  • K. Chandrashekar (Kolar)
  • K.T. Chandru (Mandya)
Sports
  • Divya T.S. (Kolar)
  • Aditi Ashok (Bengaluru)
  • Ashok Gagigeppa Yenagi (Dharwad)
Judiciary
  • V. Gopala Gowda
Agriculture/Environment
  • Somanatha Reddy Poorva (Kalaburagi)
  • Dhyavanagouda T. Patil (Dharwad)
  • Shivareddy Hanuma Reddy Vasana (Bagalkot)
Miscellaneous
  • A.M. Madari (Vijayapura)
  • Haji Abdulla, Parkala (Udupi) 
  • ‘Mimikri’ Dayananda (Mysuru) 
  • Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj (Mysuru)
  • Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa (Kodagu)
Media
  • Dinesh Amin Mattu (Dakshina Kannada)
  • Javarappa (newspaper distributor from Mysuru)
  • Maya Sharma (Bengaluru), and Rafi Bhandari (Vijayapura)
Science/Technology
  • S. Somanath (Bengaluru)
  • Gopalan Jagadish (Chamarajangar)
NRI Kannadigas
  • Seetharam Iyengar
  • Deepak Shetty
  • Shashikiran Shetty
Freedom fighter
  • Puttaswamy Gowda (Ramangara)

Organisations receiving the Rajyotsav Award

Here's the list of organisations which received the award. 
  • Karnataka Sangha (Shivamogga)
  • B.N. Shivarama Pustaka Prakashana (Mysuru)
  • Mythic Society (Bengaluru)
  • Karnataka Sahitya Sangha (Yadgiri)
  • Moulana Azad Shikshana and Samaja Kalyana Sanskrithika Sangha (Davangere)
  • Muslim Education Institutions Federation (Dakshina Kannada)
  • Sneharanga Havyasi Kala Samsthe (Bagalkot)
  • Chinnara Bimba (Mumbai)
  • Maruthi Janaseva Sangha (Dakshina Kannada)
  • Vidyadana Samithi (Gadag)
Topics : ISRO Karnataka award Golfer Aditi Ashok Siddaramaiah

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

