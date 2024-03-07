Happy Mahashivratri 2024: 10 best messages, wishes and greetings to share

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When will Mahashivratri be celebrated? The Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 8, 2024.
Mahashivratri 2024: Significance As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. This night is very sacred to their divine union and it is celebrated as ‘The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, i.e., mindfulness and Maa Parvati signifies Prakrit, i.e., nature. This is considered as the union of consciousness and the energy that promotes creation.
