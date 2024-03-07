Happy Mahashivratri 2024: 10 best messages, wishes and greetings to share

Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, it will be celebrated on March 8, Friday. It is a very sacred day for Hindus and is celebrated with wholehearted devotion across the temples in the country. Devotees pray to Lord Shiva, the most compassionate God of this Universe.

As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month.

When will Mahashivratri be celebrated? The Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 8, 2024. Mahashivratri 2024: Significance



Also Read: Maha Shivratri 2024: Lesser known facts about the popular Hindu festival As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. This night is very sacred to their divine union and it is celebrated as ‘The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, i.e., mindfulness and Maa Parvati signifies Prakrit, i.e., nature. This is considered as the union of consciousness and the energy that promotes creation.