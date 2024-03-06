Sensex (    %)
                        
Maha Shivratri 2024: Lesser known facts about the popular Hindu festival

The day of Maha Shivratri starts with devotees getting up early and fasting for the day, and taking a bath, cleansing the body and soul through various rituals

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Maha Shivratri is observed every year with utmost devotion and prayer throughout the country. It is one of the most-anticipated days of the year for the devotees of Lord Shiva. On this day, the devotees start the day early and keep fast for the entire day and worship Lord Shiva with dedication. 
Upon the arrival of Maha Shivratri, Rudra Abhishek Puja is concluded in many spots. This includes bathing the Shiva Linga with a combination of milk, gangajal, honey and yogurt. In multiple temples of the country, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with a great deal of ceremony and grandeur. 
Maha Shivratri 2024: Ritual timing 

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 9:57 pm on March 8 and end at 6:17 pm on March 9. The Ratri First Prahar puja will start from 6:29 pm to 9:30 pm on March 8, followed by the Ratri Second Prahar Puja at 9:30 pm and end at 12:30 pm. 
The timing for the Ratri Third Prahar Puja is between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm. The Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja is booked from 3:30 am to 6:31 am. The Shivaratri Parana time on March 9 will start at 6:31 am and closes at 3:30 pm.

Lesser known facts about Maha Shivratri 2024

Neelkantha flower: On Maha Shivratri, Neelkantha flower is an unquestionable necessity for the puja customs. It is accepted that during Samudra Manthan, a deadly poison came up which could destroy the divine gods and goddesses. Seeing no option, Lord Shiva drank the poison which made his throat turn blue. 
He kept the poison in his throat and got the name, Neel Kantha. Consequently, on the unique day of Maha Shivratri, Master Shiva is prayed with Neelkantha flower. 
Commitment of women: As indicated by Hindu mythology, after Sati's demise, Lord Shiva went into deep meditation. After numerous years, with the assistance of Kamadeva, Parvati woke him from his meditation. Lord Shiva was able to recognise her, and went ahead to marry her. Women devotees look for a loyal and loving spouse like Lord Shiva.

Keeping awake around evening time on Maha Shivratri: It is accepted that on the evening of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva shows up on earth to provide blessings to his devotees and acknowledge their contributions. Consequently, devotees stay up throughout the evening. This day is also marked by beautiful cultural functions along with many other celebrations.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

