Home / India News / Happy Mother's Day 2024: Here are fun outdoor ideas to celebrate this day

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Here are fun outdoor ideas to celebrate this day

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Celebrate this special day with your mom, make her laugh and tell her how much she means to you. Here are some fun outdoor ideas for the special day

Happy Mother’s Day 2024 (Image: Freepik)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mothers are our first love, who love us unconditionally. We always find our moms cheering for us from behind as our biggest supporter, never leaving our hand in tough phases. Even before being born, the mother builds an unbreakable bond with the child.

No one can love or care for us more than our mothers do. She leaves a profound effect on our lives and on our decision-making.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Mothers and motherhood are celebrated every day, but there is a special day dedicated to the love that mothers have for their children. Every second Sunday of the month of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. This is a special day to shower love and care to your mom. 

On this occasion of Mother's Day, you can take your outdoors for a fun day and witness the child in her and have a great time.

Fun outdoor ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

Fun outdoor ideas

There was a time when our parents used to pack our lunch and take us to the park to watch the ducks in the lake and play around. It is your turn to make Sunday special for your mother. Pack your favourite lunch, take your mom to the park and watch her get nostalgic about the old times.

Sunset bike ride

If you are a bike lover, it's time to get your most loved or favourite companion on the pillion and take her to the nearest sunset point. You can watch the sunset with your mom and express your love for her.

Shopping

Every woman loves shopping and before a mother, she is a woman. Mothers also love shopping, but she also has developed a habit of not buying anything for herself. This is your time to tell her how much she means to you and gift her favourite things to her.

Road trip

There is a child hidden in all mothers. Surprise your mother with a road trip which is full of gossip, fun and her favourite songs. This is the perfect way to make it an unforgettable experience for her. 

Photoshoot

Take your mother out for a photoshoot; ask her to get ready the way she loves and watch her pose, gush, and have fun.

Also Read

Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul: Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style

International Mother Language Day 2024: History, theme, importance, wishes

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

'Electioneering not fundamental right': ED opposes interim bail to Kejriwal

India's biggest mall to come up at Delhi airport's Aerocity by 2027

India in talks with like-minded countries to regulate tourism in Antarctica

Liquor scam case: ED to file chargesheet against CM Kejriwal on May 10

Noida Authority labels illegal buildings in bold red text to warn buyers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :motherhoodMothers Daylove

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story